Strs Ohio Grows Position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of GMS worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in GMS by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GMS in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GMS in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GMS from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

NYSE GMS traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $27.15. 15,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,746. GMS Inc has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $861.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.95 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

