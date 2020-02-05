Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 140.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $116.82. The stock had a trading volume of 306,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11,682,000.00, a PEG ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average of $107.82. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $123.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $74,884.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,574.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $2,230,141.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,714 shares of company stock worth $9,722,813. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.63.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

