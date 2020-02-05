Strs Ohio Has $721,000 Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSBC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSBC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.44.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $76,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry D. Frazier sold 5,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $307,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,575 shares of company stock valued at $464,711. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

