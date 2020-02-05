Strs Ohio Has $733,000 Position in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fitbit were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fitbit during the third quarter worth $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Fitbit by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fitbit by 57.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fitbit by 13.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fitbit news, CEO James Park sold 75,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $508,450.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,284.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIT shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fitbit in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $7.35 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

Shares of NYSE:FIT traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. 2,754,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,662. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. Fitbit Inc has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.33 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fitbit Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

