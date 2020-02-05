Strs Ohio Purchases 2,800 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 248.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ:KELYA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,553. The company has a market capitalization of $678.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $178,661.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,458.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 59,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,296,811.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,873.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,184 shares of company stock worth $1,954,843. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

