Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of ACCO Brands worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $128,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 179,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,874. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $872.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

