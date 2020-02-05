Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Unitil were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Unitil by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Unitil in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 390.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th.

NYSE:UTL traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.51. 1,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.05. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $64.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 10.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 64.07%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

