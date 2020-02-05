Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up approximately 1.9% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 228,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,125,000 after acquiring an additional 490,156 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $4,364,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 38,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $581,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $525,109.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,914 shares of company stock worth $3,923,375. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.58.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,496. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

