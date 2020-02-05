Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $4.05 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 4.1% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.90. 2,811,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,881. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.19 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.13. The firm has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

