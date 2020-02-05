Sturgeon Ventures LLP Sells 254 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP cut its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,557 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 3.2% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.55. 2,459,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,111. The company has a market cap of $172.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.67. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $374.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

