Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

SMFG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 69,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,656. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1655 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,212,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 114,083 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 40.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 47.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 787,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (SMFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.