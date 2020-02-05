Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,114,253 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 288% from the previous session’s volume of 1,316,902 shares.The stock last traded at $7.21 and had previously closed at $7.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1655 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 231,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.