Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 135,845 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,049,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

DIS stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.37. The company had a trading volume of 27,773,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,896,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $255.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.50. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

