Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,930 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Amphenol worth $128,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after purchasing an additional 456,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 416,897 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $903,091,000 after purchasing an additional 399,399 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Amphenol by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,605,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $444,382,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.63. 980,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,769. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.23.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

