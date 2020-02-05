Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $143.53 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,362 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Verisk Analytics worth $143,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after purchasing an additional 502,068 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 55.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 795,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 271.0% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $3,850,612.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at $12,875,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $873,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,012.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,176,824. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,043. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.54 and a 200-day moving average of $153.33. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.46 and a 52 week high of $169.90.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

