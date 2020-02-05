Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $162.92 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of HCA Healthcare worth $162,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $6.67 on Wednesday, hitting $151.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,136. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $151.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.44 and a 200 day moving average of $133.96. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.81.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 1,995 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $274,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,998 shares of company stock worth $5,948,011 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

