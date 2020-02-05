Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,776,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $166,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,616 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after acquiring an additional 960,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after acquiring an additional 896,211 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,425,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 420,200 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 9,263.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 409,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 405,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VLO traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,178,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,821. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

