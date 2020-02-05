Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,391,871 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $148,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,411,568.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,464 shares of company stock worth $19,376,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,789,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,602. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 19.90%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

