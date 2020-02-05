Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,803 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $119,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,571,000 after buying an additional 203,268 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,567,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 33.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 495,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,992,000 after buying an additional 123,252 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,070,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 17.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 757,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,976,000 after buying an additional 114,392 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $157.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,557. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $111.17 and a 52-week high of $159.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.11.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

