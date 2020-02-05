Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 444,209 shares.The stock last traded at $3.19 and had previously closed at $3.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUP. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Superior Industries International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Superior Industries International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.93 million. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth $46,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

