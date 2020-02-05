Svb Leerink Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Svb Leerink reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2020 earnings at $7.62 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $8.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $8.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $33.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $32.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $27.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Leerink Swann raised shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $292.88.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB opened at $283.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.30 and a 200 day moving average of $262.83. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $338.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1,345.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after buying an additional 628,233 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 10,997.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,809,000 after buying an additional 339,706 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Biogen by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after buying an additional 222,250 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after buying an additional 158,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Biogen by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 255,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,443,000 after buying an additional 127,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.