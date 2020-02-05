Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNDX. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SNDX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.64. 398,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,204. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $273.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.44.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 4,013.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 91,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 183,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.