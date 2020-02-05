Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $365,106,000 after acquiring an additional 751,835 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,834,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 974.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 548,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 497,359 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,833,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,067,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPR traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $27.20. 4,588,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $39.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.