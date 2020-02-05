TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 670,528 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 670,528 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for 3.3% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $25,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,801,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,011,000 after buying an additional 87,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,546,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,633,000 after buying an additional 43,601 shares in the last quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,142,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,686,000 after buying an additional 701,672 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,474,000 after buying an additional 149,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,160,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,088,000 after buying an additional 63,027 shares in the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $22.18. 2,021,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,596. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.55. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $736.71 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

