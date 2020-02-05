Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Technical Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Get Technical Communications alerts:

TCCO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 18,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,600. Technical Communications has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Technical Communications had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter.

Technical Communications Company Profile

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Technical Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technical Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.