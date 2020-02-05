Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Up to $13.64

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.86, but opened at $13.64. Teck Resources shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 282,030 shares trading hands.

TECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 12.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 60,907.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

