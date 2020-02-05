Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.19, approximately 18,805 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 913,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

TNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 12.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 448,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 27,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 295,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

