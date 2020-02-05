Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teijin in a report released on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teijin’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Teijin alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teijin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:TOTDY opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. Teijin has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $44.75.

Teijin Company Profile

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.