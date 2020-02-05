Telcoin (TEL) 1-Day Volume Hits $101,835.00

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $101,835.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, Telcoin has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00037334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $552.47 or 0.05999784 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00024449 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00127570 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00036054 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001326 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin (TEL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.