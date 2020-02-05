Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,103,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.50.

Shares of TDY stock traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $377.59. 1,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $222.80 and a 1-year high of $398.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.26 and its 200 day moving average is $329.96.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $1,733,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul David Miller sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.62, for a total value of $1,715,274.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,322,149. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

