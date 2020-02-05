Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0294 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Templeton Global Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.06. 9,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,100. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

