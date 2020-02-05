Terra Market Capitalization Achieves $59.41 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. Terra has a total market cap of $59.41 million and $3.25 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinone, Bittrex and GDAC. During the last week, Terra has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.00 or 0.03047076 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00198867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00029487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00131232 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Terra

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terra is terra.money

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

