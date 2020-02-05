TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.15

TerraVest Industries Inc (TSE:TVK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.15 and last traded at C$15.15, with a volume of 7424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.94.

The firm has a market cap of $263.57 million and a P/E ratio of 12.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.00.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.35 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that TerraVest Industries Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

