Tesco (LON:TSCO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Tesco to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 289 ($3.80) in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesco from GBX 276 ($3.63) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 289.45 ($3.81).

TSCO stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 248.30 ($3.27). 15,436,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 293.40 ($3.86). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 250.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 237. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

