Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $808.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price upped by research analysts at Argus from $556.00 to $808.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $410.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. China Renaissance Securities lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $530.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.41.

Shares of TSLA traded down $152.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $734.70. The stock had a trading volume of 48,291,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,894,142. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $653.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $504.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.05. The company has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $357,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 23.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $645,000. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tesla by 101.0% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 9.6% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

