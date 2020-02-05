Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

TTEK has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra cut shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $88.65 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $90.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $266,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,851 shares in the company, valued at $589,186. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $1,398,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,039.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,314. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 62.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

