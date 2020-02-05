Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.
CB traded up $11.03 on Wednesday, hitting $165.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,742. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.12. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $128.58 and a 12 month high of $165.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.
In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total transaction of $2,366,665.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,598 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,603. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.
See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.