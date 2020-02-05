Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

CB traded up $11.03 on Wednesday, hitting $165.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,742. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.12. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $128.58 and a 12 month high of $165.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total transaction of $2,366,665.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,598 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,603. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

