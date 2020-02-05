Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,728 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,762,221.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,706.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,255 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.60. 4,083,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,831. American Express has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

