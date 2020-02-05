Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after acquiring an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,293. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average is $91.91. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

