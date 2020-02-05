Texas Permanent School Fund Has $19.65 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $19,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,499,000 after buying an additional 628,267 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,306,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,584,000 after buying an additional 178,464 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,120,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,610,000 after buying an additional 23,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,518,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,420,000 after buying an additional 36,789 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $28,478,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares in the company, valued at $15,800,975,987.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,409,583 shares of company stock worth $177,403,942 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,031,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.33. The firm has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $147.36.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.60.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

