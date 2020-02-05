Texas Permanent School Fund Has $26.91 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,741 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $26,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $120.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,809,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,703. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.