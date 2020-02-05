Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Argus increased their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

ACN stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,154. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $132.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $154.02 and a 52-week high of $214.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

