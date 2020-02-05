Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,369 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $696,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after buying an additional 225,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total transaction of $2,831,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.81.

LMT stock traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,768. The firm has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $292.53 and a 1-year high of $438.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $412.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.44.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

