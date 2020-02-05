Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 34,545 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,545 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $37,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,414,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,564,167. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $250.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

