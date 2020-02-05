The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

KO stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 361,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,077,702. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average is $54.34. The company has a market cap of $250.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

