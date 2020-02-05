TheStreet Downgrades Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) to C+

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AGR. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.00.

AGR stock opened at $53.56 on Monday. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $7,225,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

