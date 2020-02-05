TheStreet Downgrades Dana (NYSE:DAN) to C+

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $16.32 on Monday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 10,000 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Dana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Dana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dana by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

