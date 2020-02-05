TheStreet Downgrades Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. 33,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.20. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

