TheStreet Lowers ADT (NYSE:ADT) to D

TheStreet cut shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADT. Bank of America downgraded shares of ADT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of ADT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut ADT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $6.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. ADT has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ADT will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in ADT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 631,310,605 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,958,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ADT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,474,323 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $57,984,000 after purchasing an additional 407,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ADT by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,632 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,281 shares during the last quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,751,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ADT by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,583,601 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 998,857 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

