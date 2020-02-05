TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TJX. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of TJX traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.28. 4,248,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,496,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

